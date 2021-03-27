Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Trecora Resources worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 153,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

