Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Copa worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $300,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of CPA opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

