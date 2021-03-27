Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $76.86 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

