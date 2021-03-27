Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

