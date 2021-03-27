China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth about $4,188,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.