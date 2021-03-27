Loop Capital Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $132.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

