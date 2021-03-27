Northern Trust Corp Has $34.87 Million Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

