Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,683 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

