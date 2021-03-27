3,119 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

