Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $48.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $53.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

