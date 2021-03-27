Citigroup Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 179.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.