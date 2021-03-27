Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $240.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

