Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after buying an additional 546,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

