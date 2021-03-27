Mercer International’s (MERC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

