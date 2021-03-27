Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.09.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Lyft has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,071,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lyft by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.