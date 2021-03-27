Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Sells $1,224,596.25 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shutterstock stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $22,425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.