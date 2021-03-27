Morgan Stanley Trims Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Target Price to $92.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

TRI opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

