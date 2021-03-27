Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.