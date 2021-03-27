Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021


Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)

