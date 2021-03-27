BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 763.6% in March

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.