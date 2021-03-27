BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYDDY. HSBC upgraded shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BYDDY stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. BYD has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $72.91.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

