Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney Sells 13,148 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,573,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $835,548.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Daniel Janney sold 100 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allakos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

