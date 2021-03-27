Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.