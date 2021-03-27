Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,989 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

RGT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

