Barclays PLC Purchases 554 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ACBI opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

