Barclays PLC Cuts Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,156 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

