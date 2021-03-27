Barclays PLC Acquires 4,746 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMBK stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

