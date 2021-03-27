Barclays PLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

