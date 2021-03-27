Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 233,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 249,165 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

RAD stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

