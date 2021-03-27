Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

