Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of -347.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 177,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 159,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

