Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

