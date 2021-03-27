Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of PII opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 405.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

