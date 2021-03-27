Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

