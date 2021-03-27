Telsey Advisory Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. PVH has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.