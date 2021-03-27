Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
GCTAF stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $48.65.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
