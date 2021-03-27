147,582 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

