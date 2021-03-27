Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 181,108 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

