Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Magnite stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

