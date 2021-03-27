Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

