Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

