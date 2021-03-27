E.On (FRA:EOAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN stock opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.09.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

