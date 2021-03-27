E.On (FRA:EOAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN stock opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.09.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

