Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

