JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $176.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.99 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

