Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $79.00, but opened at $85.50. Raymond James now has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $83.92, with a volume of 56,965 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

