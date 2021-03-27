Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 81,620 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

