One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OLP opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

