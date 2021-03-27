Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $23.03 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

