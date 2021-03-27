Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 15.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCF. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $61.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

