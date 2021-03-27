Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Sells $2,861,982.75 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Lee Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

