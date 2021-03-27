CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,989.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,989 ($25.99) and last traded at GBX 1,988 ($25.97), with a volume of 831628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,879 ($24.55).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,752.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,447.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

